At a crossroads, SCO bears 'greater responsibility' for global peace: China’s Xi
Xi stressed that the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin is tasked with an important mission to build consensus among all parties.
All eyes on Tianjin as Global South heavyweights converge in China. / AA
September 1, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has a “greater responsibility” for maintaining peace and stability.

“At present, the century-defining transformation is accelerating across the world, with a marked increase in factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability.”

“The SCO thus bears an even greater responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity of all countries,” Xi told a welcoming banquet at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center for foreign guests in northern China Sunday night.

Xi is hosting a two-day summit of SCO leaders as well as “SCO plus”, bringing together some 20 heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organisations.

This transformation “is accelerating across the world, with a marked increase in factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability,” said the president of the world’s second-largest economy, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning.

Shanghai Spirit

He said the SCO has stayed committed to the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, strengthening solidarity and mutual trust, deepening practical cooperation, and taking an active part in international and regional affairs.

"The SCO has grown into a significant force in promoting a new type of international relations and building a community with a shared future for humanity," said Xi.

Xi stressed that the SCO Summit being held in Tianjin is tasked with an important mission to build consensus among all parties, ignite momentum for cooperation, and draw up a blueprint for development.

“It is believed that with the collective efforts of all parties, this Summit will be a complete success, and the SCO will play an even greater role and achieve greater development,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
