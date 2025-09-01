Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has a “greater responsibility” for maintaining peace and stability.

“At present, the century-defining transformation is accelerating across the world, with a marked increase in factors of instability, uncertainty, and unpredictability.”

“The SCO thus bears an even greater responsibility for maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity of all countries,” Xi told a welcoming banquet at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center for foreign guests in northern China Sunday night.

Xi is hosting a two-day summit of SCO leaders as well as “SCO plus”, bringing together some 20 heads of state and government, as well as leaders of international organisations.

