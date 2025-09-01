A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan on Monday, after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, authorities have said.

The earthquake struck just before midnight, shaking buildings from Kabul to neighbouring Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.

More than 1.2 million people likely felt strong or very strong shaking, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Near the epicentre in the east of Afghanistan, around 800 people were killed and 2,500 injured in remote Kunar province alone, chief government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Another 12 people were killed and 255 were injured in neighbouring Nangarhar province, he added.

"Numerous houses were destroyed," interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said.

The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes that are vulnerable to collapse. Some of the most severely impacted villages in remote Kunar provinces "remain inaccessible due to road blockages", the UN migration agency warned in a statement.

The Taliban authorities and the United Nations mobilised rescue efforts to hard-hit areas.