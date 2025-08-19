In the flood-ravaged district of Buner in northern Pakistan, 17-year-old Muhammad Sudais stands amid the remains of what used to be his home.

“I remained helpless when I lost my family members and all our belongings in the devastating flash floods of August 15,” he says.

His is just one story among thousands emerging from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where days of torrential rain have triggered flash floods that wiped out entire villages, bridges, and roads — killing more than 368 people in just four days.

According to officials, the national death toll has now risen to 688 since the first monsoon spells hit in late June. Another 18 people were killed on Monday as fresh rains lashed the region, and at least 200 remain missing, mostly from Buner district.

The disaster has not only overwhelmed the region’s infrastructure but has also stretched relief efforts to their limit.

‘Devastating situations’

Emergency teams from Islamic Relief, a humanitarian aid organisation working in Pakistan, were among the first responders in Buner, Swat, and Shangla — the worst-hit districts.

Syed Naheed Shah, who has been leading field operations in the region, described the conditions as some of the worst he’s ever seen.

“We have never witnessed such devastating situations, especially in Buner,” Shah told TRT World during a call from Shangla.

“In the first two days, hospitals were completely packed with the dead and injured. People are still searching for missing family members.”

Access remains a major challenge, with debris, collapsed roads, and landslides obstructing relief efforts.

“Roads are blocked, infrastructure has collapsed, and muddy floodwater is everywhere. It’s making it extremely difficult to reach remote villages where help is urgently needed,” he said.

A government spokesperson confirmed to reporters on Monday that rescue teams and the army are working with volunteers to recover bodies and search for the missing.

In many places, locals have fled to nearby hills and damaged bridges to seek shelter.

Aid efforts continue despite challenges

Raza Narejo, Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan, said their teams were on the ground within hours of the flooding.

“We assessed the damage and began distributing hot meals, clean drinking water, and hygiene kits for women and newborns,” Narejo said.

“In the coming days, we plan to distribute kitchen utensils and other essentials.”

But the scale of destruction is immense.

“Agriculture has been destroyed, livestock perished, and almost all schools in the affected districts are damaged — disrupting education for thousands of children,” he told TRT World.