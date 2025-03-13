In pictures: Jewish protesters flood Trump Tower lobby to demand Mahmoud Khalil's release
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Jewish protesters flood Trump Tower lobby to demand Mahmoud Khalil's releaseMembers of Jewish Voice for Peace protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil, who has been detained and faces deportation over his activism against Israel's genocide in Gaza.
Members of Jewish Voice for Peace protest inside Trump Tower in support of Columbia grad Mahmoud Khalil, in New York. [AP] / AP
March 13, 2025

Demonstrators from a Jewish group have filled the lobby of Trump Tower to denounce the immigration arrest of a Columbia University activist who helped lead student protests on the Manhattan campus against Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

The Jewish Voice for Peace protesters, who wore red shirts reading "Jews say stop arming Israel" and carried banners reading "Opposing fascism is a Jewish tradition" and "Fight Nazis not students," chanted "Bring Mahmoud home now!".

Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent US resident who is married to an American citizen and who hasn't been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside his New York City apartment on Saturday and faces deportation.

President Donald Trump says Khalil's arrest was the first "of many to come" and vowed on social media to deport students who he claims engage in "pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
