Researchers have warned that Pakistan may soon face water scarcity.

They say it needs new reservoirs, better resource management and dams to avert the threat.

But large reservoirs require massive funding.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's new government announced a plan to fund the construction of dams from donations that it plans to raise from its citizens.

However, the scheme might not bring-in enough to cover the bill.

Business Editor at Dawn, Khurram Husain says that the "sheer scale of what is required, even at present rate of average daily inflow to the account, could take up to a century to reach the target."

TRT World'sKamran Yousaf reports.