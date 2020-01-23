WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least one killed, several injured in Seattle mass shooting
Local media said at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the mass shooting that took place near a McDonalds fast food restaurant, just blocks away from the Pike Place Market.
At least one killed, several injured in Seattle mass shooting
EMT and Police give first aid to a shooting victim in downtown on January 22, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. / AFP
January 23, 2020

At least one person was killed and five others were critically injured on Wednesday after gunfire broke out in downtwon Seattle, near a popular tourist area, police said.

Local media said at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the mass shooting that took place near a McDonalds fast food restaurant, just blocks away from the Pike Place Market.

It was the third shooting in the area in less than two days.

"Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine," the Seattle Police Department said in a tweet. "Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured."

Local media quoted police chief Carmen Best as saying that one person had been killed and five others, including a child, were critically wounded in the shooting that occurred shortly after 5:00 pm.

Police ordered people to stay out of the area and shut down a subway station as they searched for a suspect.

Tyler Parsons, an employee at Victrola Coffee Roasters, told The Seattle Times that he was working when he suddenly saw victims falling to the ground as shots rang out.

He said several people ran into his shop to seek cover and he saw two victims with gunshot wounds.

"The shooting was just kind of terrifying. Terrifying it's so close," he told the paper.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us