WORLD
2 MIN READ
Oops! Israeli politician caught sharing fake news in social media video
Instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli politician Naftali Bennett used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.
Oops! Israeli politician caught sharing fake news in social media video
Instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli politician Naftali Bennett used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.
May 30, 2021

Former Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett was caught sharing fake news in a recent social media video.

While trying to justify Israel killing innocent women and children in Gaza, the politician made wild accusations by claiming that Gaza political party Hamas, had been using the Al Shifa Hospital as its base.

Embarrassingly, instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, he used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.

He went on to propagate false information by claiming that Hamas were using hospitals, schools and buildings that house foreign press offices as its bases, an accusation that has been debunked as false by a number of respected western NGOs, including the UN.

In the video, Bennett, tries, but fails in his attempt to respond to celebrity titans, Bella Hadid, Trevor Noah and John Oliver who criticised Israel for killing innocent civilians.

Bennett also posted the same video on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Al Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, treated hundreds of people injured by Israel's ruthless air strikes that pummeled civilian neighbourhood for 11 days in May.

READ MORE: 9 headlines that misrepresent Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Social media responds

It did not stop there as thousands pointed out the blatant lies in the video. 

Here are some tweets:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel has killed ‘a classroom full of children’ every single day
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us