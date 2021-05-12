WORLD
4 MIN READ
The world's most famous footballers express solidarity with Palestinians
Posting messages of support on Twitter, several football stars expressed their concern over Israel's bombing of Palestinian neighbourhoods.
The world's most famous footballers express solidarity with Palestinians
Players of Fenerbahce, Dimitris Pelkas, Mesut Ozil and Caner Erkin, t-shirts with Palestinian and Turkish flags and a message reading with "Free Palestine" to show solidarity with Palestinians over Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza Strip ahead of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Demir Grup Sivasspor at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on May 11, 2021. / AA
May 12, 2021

Football players across the world have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians after Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and bombed civilian neighbourhoods of Gaza. 

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed, including 13 children and three women, and 300 others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

Amid a reckless bombing campaign launched by Israel against Palestinian civilians, considered to be more grave than the one that took place in 2014, people from all over the world have been criticising Israel for having gone rogue.

Famous football players also showed solidarity with the Palestinian people. 

The players of one of Turkey's leading football teams, Fenerbahce, took to social media to express their support for the Palestinian cause. 

From Mesut Ozil to Luis Gustavo, the Fenerbahce players wore FreePalestine t-shirts before the league match against Sivasspor on Tuesday. 

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah called on world leaders, including Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to intervene immediately and help stop the killing of innocent Palestinians.

Salah changed his profile picture on Twitter, instead posting a picture of him taken in the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The picture went viral with tens of thousands of Twitter users retweeting it. 

Salah’s teammate Sadio Mane described the attacks as “heartbreaking.”

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, whose team won its second Premier League championship yesterday, posted the Palestinian flag along with its iconic independence symbol on his Twitter timeline. He also used the hashtag #Palestine #SaveSheikhJarrah.

Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi shared a striking photo of a Palestinian girl exchanging words with Israeli police after she was arrested. 

Famous French player Franck Ribery, who won numerous titles with Bayern Munich, tweeted, #FreePalestine.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba also showed his support for the Palestinian people in a post on social media.

"The world needs peace and love. It will soon be said. Let us all love one another. #PRAYFORPALESTINE," Pogba said on Instagram.

In a Twitter post, Fenerbahce's Mame Thiam quoted a verse from the Quran,

"O humanity! Indeed, Allah’s promise is true. So do not let the life of this world deceive you, nor let the Chief Deceiver deceive you about Allah," Surah Fatir verse 5.

The players of Chile's Primera Division de Chile (Chilean Premier League) expressed their solidarity by wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh before their fixture against Colo-Colo in Santiago on Saturday.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.  

Palestinians protesting on behalf of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that hasn't been recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us