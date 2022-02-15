WORLD
Prince Andrew settles sex assault lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre
An out of court settlement has been reached between the British royal and Giuffre, meaning the civil case will not go to a jury trial.
Prince Andrew will make a "substantial donation" to a charity established by Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims. / Reuters Archive
February 15, 2022

Prince Andrew and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, according to a US court filing, sparing the disgraced British royal the public humiliation of a trial.

In a letter sent to a New York judge on Tuesday on behalf of both parties, Giuffre's lawyer David Boies wrote that they "have reached an out of court settlement," without revealing the financial terms.

As part of the agreement, the British royal will make a "substantial donation" to a charity established by Giuffre that supports sex trafficking victims, Boies said.

The settlement means the civil case will not go to a jury trial. It also means Andrew, 61, will no longer be questioned under oath by Giuffre's lawyers, who had been due to travel to London next month.

Boies said the respective parties would file a stipulation dismissing the case within 30 days.

The letter makes no mention of Giuffre's accusations. Neither does it admit any guilt on behalf of Andrew or reference the repeated denials he has made.

‘Murky world’ of the rich and powerful

Giuffre, who is now 38, alleged that Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was 17, a minor under US law, at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of Epstein, after a night out dancing in March 2001.

She sued the prince last year for unspecified damages, alleging that she was trafficked to him by Epstein and Maxwell.

In December, Maxwell was convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls to be sexually a bused by Epstein, exposing a murky world of sex trafficking among the rich and powerful.

As well as the London allegations, Giuffre also said Andrew assaulted her at Epstein's home in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Last month Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and charitable roles after New York Judge Lewis Kaplan denied his plea to dismiss Giuffre's case.

The controversy has embarrassed the British monarchy and overshadowed Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year in which she marks 70 years on the throne.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
