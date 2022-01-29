WORLD
3 MIN READ
Finnish diplomats' mobile devices hacked with Israeli Pegasus spyware
A “state actor” could be responsible for the hacks, according to the Nordic country's spy chief.
Finnish diplomats' mobile devices hacked with Israeli Pegasus spyware
The controversial spyware, which can infiltrate phones to extract sensitive information, has dragged the Israeli spyware company NSO Group into one scandal after the other. / AFP
January 29, 2022

The mobile devices of Finnish diplomats working abroad have been hacked with the use of sophisticated spyware.

The victims were targeted through Pegasus software developed by Israeli spyware company NSO Group, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said on on Friday.

“The highly sophisticated malware has infected users’ Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user’s part,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reported it had been investigating the case since the fall, adding that “the espionage is no longer active.”

Antti Pelttari, director of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, later said “a state actor of some sort” was likely behind the hack.

READ MORE: Dozens of journalists, activists in El Salvador hacked with Pegasus spyware

'Even microphones, cameras being spied on'

The Pegasus software can seamlessly infiltrate a mobile phone and allow its operators to gain access to the device’s contents and location history.

Jarmo Sareva, Finland's Ambassador for Cyber Security, would not disclose the data harvested, but said under government protocols information transmitted by phone must be public or classified at the lowest level.

“As you know Pegasus spyware does take the phone under its control,” Sareva said. “Even the microphone and camera of these devices were being spied on.”

He wouldn't say how many diplomats were targeted or in which countries they were stationed.

Asked who was believed to be behind the cyber espionage he said: “We have our suspicions of course,” but declined to elaborate.

READ MORE: Israel warns clients against misuse of cyber exports amid NSO spy scandal

NSO says it sells Pegasus only to governments for the purpose of fighting crime and terrorism. All sales require approval from Israel’s Defence Ministry.

While it says it has safeguards in place to prevent abuse, NSO says it has no control over how a client uses the product and no access to the data they collect.

NSO has reportedly terminated several contracts due to inappropriate use of Pegasus.

Confirmed targets have included Mexican and Saudi journalists, British attorneys and Palestinian human rights activists.

READ MORE:In 'turmoil', notorious Israeli spyware firm loses boss

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us