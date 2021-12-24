WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hundreds more displaced as Myanmar airstrikes hit near Thai border
Thousands have crossed into Thailand fleeing the latest round of violence between the Myanmar military and the KNU.
Hundreds more displaced as Myanmar airstrikes hit near Thai border
Thailand's foreign ministry spokesman said that Thailand was concerned about the violence that is also impacting Thai people along the border. / Reuters Archive
December 24, 2021

Myanmar's military has carried out more airstrikes on a rebel-controlled area near the Thai border, in the latest escalation of violence that has sent hundreds fleeing into Thailand.

The Karen National Union (KNU) said the military launched at least two airstrikes and fired some artillery rounds on an area under its control near the Thai-Myanmar border late on Thursday.

A Reuters reporter at Mae Sot, a Thai border town some 10 miles from where the air strikes reportedly took place, heard several explosions on Thursday evening at around 11 pm local time.

A spokesman for the Myanmar's military junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

Fresh fighting between the Myanmar military and the KNU broke out last week and more than 4,200 people have crossed into Thailand since the violence began, Thailand's foreign ministry said. Civil society groups have said the number of displaced is as high as 10,000.

KNU spokesman Saw Taw Nee said that the airstrikes have further displaced more civilians living in the area and repeated his group's call for the international community to establish a no-fly zone in the area.

READ MORE:Myanmar rebel group urges no-fly zone amid escalation in clashes

Statements of concern 

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted a civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, triggering protests and sporadic clashes in the countryside between anti-junta militia and the army.

Thailand's foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said at a press conference on Friday that Thailand was concerned about the latest violence in Karen state that also impacted Thai people living along the border.

Several foreign envoys to Myanmar, including from the EU, Britain and the United States, issued a joint statement on Friday calling for an end to "indiscriminate attacks" in Karen state and elsewhere by the military.

"The recent attacks on civilians in Karen State, including the shelling of villages, are a violation of International Humanitarian Law and must stop," they said.

READ MORE: Hundreds seek safety in Thailand after Myanmar junta clashes with rebels

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us