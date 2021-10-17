WORLD
Heavy rains, floods leave several dead, missing in India's Kerala state
At least 25 people killed and more than a dozen others are missing after extremely heavy rain triggered massive landslides in central Kerala state's Kottayam and Idukki districts.
In 2018, India's Kerala state suffered catastrophic floods killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes. / AP
October 17, 2021

At least 25 people have died and a dozen are feared missing after a day of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Residents were cut off in parts of the coastal state of Kerala as the rains, which started to intensify from late on Friday, swelled rivers and flooded roads.

Some 11 bodies have been found so far in Idukki district and another 14 in Kottayam district, officials told AFP, after the areas were hit by landslides and flash floods.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and at least 100 relief camps have been set up, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

The army, navy and airforce are assisting with flood relief and rescue operations. 

Chest-deep waters

On Saturday, when the heavy rains began, television reports showed people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by the torrents flooding the roads.

Officials said the intense rainfall has subsided, but they fear the death toll could rise as relief and rescue operations continue.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the federal government was monitoring the situation in Kerala and would provide all possible support to the state. 

“Praying for everyone’s safety,” he said in a tweet.

READ MORE:Dozens killed in landslides in western India, floods trap more

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
