YPG/PKK supporters hold anti-Türkiye demonstration in Sweden amid NATO bid
The YPG/PKK sympathizers gathered in the Swedish capital, demanding Stockholm impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and cancel the agreement reached this June on the country's prospective NATO membership.
The changes in its anti-terror law, would give Sweden greater opportunity to restrict freedom of association for groups engaged in terrorism / AA
November 21, 2022

Sympathizers of the PKK/YPG terrorist group held an anti-Türkiye demonstration in Stockholm as Sweden pledged to fight terrorism amid its membership bid to NATO.

Supporters of the terror group gathered in Sergels Torg Square in Sweden’s capital on Sunday, demanding that Sweden impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and cancel the agreement reached this June on Sweden’s prospective NATO membership.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry summoned the Swedish envoy to request a probe of the incident in Stockholm, said diplomatic sources on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Pence-Kilic (Claw-Sword) Air Operation was conducted in northern Iraq and northern Syria, both areas used by terrorists as hideouts to plan and mount attacks against Türkiye, the National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The operation came after last Sunday's terror attack on Istanbul's crowded Istiklal Avenue that killed at least six people and left 81 injured. 

The ministry said the operation was carried out in line with the right of self-defence arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye expects concrete steps from Sweden for its NATO bid

Sweden's anti-terror law

Last Wednesday Sweden moved towards a constitutional amendment to alter its anti-terror law.

The changes would give greater opportunity to restrict freedom of association for groups engaged in terrorism – a key demand from Türkiye to approve Stockholm’s NATO membership bid.

It would also be possible to propose and decide on laws that ban terror groups or involve participation in a terror group’s criminal offences.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Sweden amends constitution to boost anti-terror law as demanded by Türkiye

SOURCE:AA
