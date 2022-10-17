A Russian military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry, with at least three deaths reported.

RIA news agency said that the plane was a Sukhoi Su-34, a supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber, and crashed during a training flight from a military airfield on Monday.

TASS news agency said the crash was caused by an engine fire.

Russian defence ministry said that both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about the crash, and he ordered ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site as authorities launched investigation.

Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-storey building.

At least three people had been killed in the incident and 19 have been taken to hospital, news agencies reported citing local authorities.

Children are among the injured.

Apartment building on fire

Interfax news agency quoted the local emergencies ministry as saying five floors of the apartment building were on fire, the upper floors had collapsed and about 45 apartments were damaged.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

Yeysk is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia.

