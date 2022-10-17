WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fighter plane crashes into residential building in southern Russia
At least three people died when a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 crashes in a residential area in the port city of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after engine failure, authorities say.
Fighter plane crashes into residential building in southern Russia
Yeysk is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia. / Reuters Archive
October 17, 2022

A Russian military plane crashed into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, news agencies reported, citing the defence ministry, with at least three deaths reported.

RIA news agency said that the plane was a Sukhoi Su-34, a supersonic medium-range fighter-bomber, and crashed during a training flight from a military airfield on Monday.

TASS news agency said the crash was caused by an engine fire.

Russian defence ministry said that both crew members bailed out safely, but the plane crashed into a residential area, causing a fire as tons of fuel exploded on impact.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was immediately informed about the crash, and he ordered ministers of health and emergencies along with the local governor to head to the site as authorities launched investigation.

Unconfirmed footage on social media showed a large fireball erupting from what appeared to be a multi-storey building.

At least three people had been killed in the incident and 19 have been taken to hospital, news agencies reported citing local authorities.

Children are among the injured.

READ MORE: Live blog: Russia hits 'critical infrastructure' in three Ukrainian regions

Apartment building on fire

Interfax news agency quoted the local emergencies ministry as saying five floors of the apartment building were on fire, the upper floors had collapsed and about 45 apartments were damaged.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that emergency services were working to put out the fire.

There was no immediate information about casualties.

Yeysk is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov which separates southern Ukraine and southern Russia.

READ MORE:Ukraine cargo plane carrying 'dangerous materials' crashes in Greece

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us