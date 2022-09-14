BIZTECH
Air France cancels Friday flights over air traffic controllers' strike
The French flag carrier said just 45 percent of short and medium-haul services would operate on Friday, while 90 percent of long-haul connections would go ahead.
The carrier's move comes after the biggest air traffic controllers' union SNCTA called members out on strike. / Reuters Archive
September 14, 2022

French flag carrier Air France has cancelled more than half its short- and medium-haul flights on Friday, as the country's air traffic controllers wage a strike.

"We can't rule out delays and last-minute cancellations" among the flights that remain, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that affected customers would be warned by text message and email.

Air France said just 45 percent of short-and medium-haul services would operate on Friday, while 90 percent of long-haul connections would go ahead. 

The carrier's move comes after the biggest air traffic controllers' union SNCTA called members out on strike.

Worker representatives complain that inflation is eroding spending power and raise worries about future recruitment.

On Wednesday, the DGAC civil aviation authority said it had asked airlines to cancel half of flights during the strike.

It also said it was in discussions with the Eurocontrol aviation traffic manager to propose alternative routes for airlines to avoid French airspace.

The strike comes as the French government is preparing to unveil its 2023 budget, which the union says fails to guarantee the DGAC's financing and could limit its ability to offer pay hikes.

Raise in wages announced 

Later on Wednesday, the airline announced it would raise salaries for all staff categories by a total of 5 percent in anticipation of wage talks due next year, and make a 1,000 euro bonus payment to its workforce.

The measures are part of the company's efforts to help workers cope with high inflation, the airline said in a statement. 

Wages will be lifted by 2 percent in November, the company said, with a further 2.5 percent increase due in February, 2023 and an additional 0.5 percent increase will be proposed at wage talks in May.

SOURCE:AFP
