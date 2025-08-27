Germany has refused entry to more than 10,000 irregular immigrants at its borders since the new conservative-led coalition government took power in May, the country's interior minister has said.

Alexander Dobrindt, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, told the weekly Stern magazine that tougher border measures have been successful, and the government plans to extend them beyond September.

“We have turned away over 10,000 illegal migrants at our borders since May 8, including approximately 550 asylum seekers. It has become known that it no longer makes a difference at the border, which is also why asylum applications are declining," he said.

Dobrindt argued that the government's stricter measures have proven "highly effective" and have shifted global perception, making everyone aware that Germany's migration policy has changed.

“To continue this success, we will be extending these controls beyond September. All measures are within the bounds of national and European law,” he said.

Germany, the EU's largest economy, currently hosts approximately 3.5 million refugees— primarily Ukrainians, Syrians, and Afghans who fled war and conflict in their homelands.

During February’s election campaign, Chancellor Merz's conservative Christian Democrats promised strict measures to curb irregular migration.