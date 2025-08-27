Lawyers for Elon Musk have asked a US judge to block ChatGPT-owner OpenAI from obtaining documents from Meta Platforms related to a previous $97.4 billion bid for OpenAI's assets, a court filing showed.

OpenAI said last week Musk had tried to enlist his rival Mark Zuckerberg in his bid for the AI company earlier this year, but that the Meta boss did not come on board.

OpenAI then requested the judge to order Meta to produce documents and communications related to any bid for the company.

Meta asked the judge to deny the request, saying it should seek relevant documents directly from Musk and his AI startup xAI.

In a filing late on Tuesday, Musk's lawyers said OpenAI had already received documents related to the bid from him and his AI startup.

They added that OpenAI's "expansive discovery" was irrelevant to the current phase of the trial.