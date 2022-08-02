WORLD
3 MIN READ
US Pelosi's 'provocative' Taiwan visit to undermine ties — China
China's UN envoy said that such a visit by Nancy Pelosi should not be compared to the last time a US House speaker visited the island claimed by Beijing in 1997.
US Pelosi's 'provocative' Taiwan visit to undermine ties — China
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. / AP
August 2, 2022

A visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would undermine China and the United States' relationship, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said.

Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday, three sources said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese warnings to never "sit idly by" if she made the trip.

"Such a visit is apparently very much dangerous, very much provocative," Zhang told a news conference on Monday to mark the start of China's presidency of the UN Security Council for August.

"If such a visit happens it will also undermine the relationship between China and the United States," he added.

He also said that such a visit by Pelosi should not be compared to the last time a US House speaker visited the island claimed by Beijing in 1997.

"An early mistake does not make the following mistake legitimate," Zhang said. "Furthermore the situation in Taiwan is also changing with the support of some external forces."

"Taiwan's tendency towards independence is further developing. If we do not take appropriate, forceful action to stop it ... the situation might be even out of control," Zhang told reporters in New York.

READ MORE:US House Speaker Pelosi kicks off Asia tour with first stop in Singapore

'One-China policy'

China's UN envoy urged Washington to honor its commitment to the one-China principle, which he said US President Joe Biden reiterated during a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week.

Washington follows a "one-China policy" that recognises Beijing, not Taipei, diplomatically. But it is obliged by US law to provide the democratically governed Taiwan with the means to defend itself, and pressure has mounted in Congress for more explicit support.

China accused the United States of double standards at the United Nations on Friday for challenging Beijing's sovereignty over Taiwan while emphasizing the principle of sovereignty for Ukraine after Russian forces attacked.

Zhang stressed on Monday, "We will do whatever we can to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

READ MORE: Xi, Biden to talk as US military prepares for Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us