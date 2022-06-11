WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN urges warring parties to 'immediately' cease violence in DRC
Recurring tensions between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda flared anew last month amid violent clashes along the border between the two African countries.
UN urges warring parties to 'immediately' cease violence in DRC
The DRC and Rwanda have accused each other of supporting armed groups and even, in recent days, of launching cross-border strikes. / Reuters
June 11, 2022

The United Nations has urged all parties in the recent troubles between Kinshasa and Kigali to "immediately cease all forms of violence" in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We are concerned over the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo," said a statement from Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Saturday.

He decried an "increase of attacks against civilians" by Congolese rebels and "the ongoing presence of other foreign armed groups," notably the anti-Kigali group known as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), "which continue to pose a threat to regional stability."

The statement added: "We reaffirm our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC and strongly condemn the use of proxies."

Dujarric said the UN "fully supports" the efforts of the African Union, which recently tabbed Angolese President Joao Lourenco to mediate the crisis between Kinshasa and Kigali.

READ MORE:East Africa nations agree on troop deployment to DRC

US 'alarmed' by reports of violence

For its part, the US State Department said on Twitter that it was "alarmed by reports of cross-border attacks between the DRC and Rwanda resulting in loss of life."

It added, "We look for responsible, constructive leadership" from the presidents of the DRC and Rwanda.

Recurring tensions between the DRC and Rwanda flared anew last month amid violent clashes along the border between the two African countries, which have accused each other of supporting armed groups and even, in recent days, of launching cross-border strikes. 

Relations between the two countries have been tense since the arrival in the eastern DRC of thousands of Rwandan Hutus – the ethnic group accused of having massacred hundreds of thousands of members of the Tutsi minority during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda. 

READ MORE: Over a dozen villagers killed in rebel raid in DRC

A thaw in the relationship followed the 2019 arrival of Felix Tshisekedi as DRC president, but tensions have sharpened again since last month.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us