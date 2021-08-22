POLITICS
Turkish swimmers grab top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race
Polat Uzer Turnali and Nida Eliz Ustundag win 33rd Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul. Organisers say 2,465 swimmers from 55 countries took part in the 6.5-km dash.
Competitors participate in the 33rd Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race across the Bosphorus strait between Istanbul's Asian and European sides, Turkey on August 22, 2021. / Reuters
August 22, 2021

Turkish swimmers Polat Uzer Turnali and Nida Eliz Ustundag have won the 33rd Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul.

The unique open water swimming race on Sunday was organised by the Turkish Olympic Committee that has been holding the event between the Turkish metropolis' European and Asian parts since 1989.

According to the organisers, 2,465 swimmers from 55 countries took part in the 6.5-km dash, which started from the Kanlica Pier in the Asian part of Istanbul and ended at the Kurucesme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European side.

Fastest swimmers 

Turnali, 19, was the fastest among the men, touching home in 38 minutes and 22 seconds.

He was followed by Mustafa Sevenay with a time of 39:57, while Cagatay Alper Ustununal finished in 40:32.

Ustundag, 24, who was part of the Turkish contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was crowned the women's champion with a finish of 40:55.

A last-gasp effort by Hilal Zeyneb Sarac saw her edge out Ukrainian Hanna Pasichnyk by just a second, with the two ending with times of 41:19 and 41:20, respectively.

