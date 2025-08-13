Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Wednesday ahead of meetings with European allies and US President Donald Trump, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told AFP.

Zelenskyy and European leaders will hold urgent talks with Trump, hoping to convince him to respect Kiev's interests in his looming summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

After meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelenskyy will join him at the Federal Chancellery for the critical video conference with Trump, according to German public broadcaster ARD, which cited government officials.

The video conference, scheduled for 3 pm local time (1300GMT), aims to establish common positions among the Western allies ahead of Trump's planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska on Friday.