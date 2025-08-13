France, Germany and the UK told the UN they are prepared to reinstate sanctions on Iran unless Tehran resumes negotiations with the international community about its nuclear programme, the Financial Times (FT) reported Tuesday.

The foreign ministers of the E3 group wrote to the UN about the spectre of “snapback” sanctions unless Tehran takes action, according to the report.

"We have made it clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," the ministers wrote in the letter, which was seen by the FT.