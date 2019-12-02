POLITICS
Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or
Now aged 32, it's Messi's first Ballon d'Or since 2015 and his sixth overall as he moves one ahead of his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi wins the 2019 Ballon d'Or award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on December 2, 2019 / Reuters
December 2, 2019

Lionel Messi won a record sixth men's Ballon d'Or award at a ceremony in Paris on Monday, beating Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to take the honours.

Messi succeeds Luka Modric, the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder who won the prize last year.

In the women's category, Megan Rapinoe claimed victory for the best female player of the year after leading the US to World Cup glory in July.

Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot as the top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

England international Lucy Bronze finished second behind Rapinoe, and Alex Morgan third in the polling.

France Football magazine has been awarding the Ballon d'Or since 1956, and created a women's award last year when Norway's Ada Hegerberg won it.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
