The European Union on Thursday summoned Russia’s envoy in Brussels following a massive overnight Russian attack on Kiev that severely damaged the EU’s diplomatic mission in the Ukrainian capital.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas condemned the strike as an unacceptable breach, stating on X, “No diplomatic mission should ever be a target. In response, we are summoning the Russian envoy in Brussels".

The attack, which killed at least 14 civilians, including children, also hit residential areas and other civilian infrastructure, drawing sharp condemnation from EU leaders and Western allies.

The Kiev City Prosecutor’s Office reported that the consequences of the strike were recorded in eight districts of the capital, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi and Desnyanskyi.

Russian officials maintained their strikes targeted military sites, while insisting they remain open to diplomacy amid the ongoing conflict.

Kiev strikes show 'Kremlin will stop at nothing': EU chief

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Thursday to maintain "maximum pressure" on Russia after the latest attack on Kiev.

The drone and missile assault "shows that the Kremlin will stop at nothing to terrorise Ukraine, blindly killing civilians, men, women and children, and even targeting the European Union," the European Commission president told reporters in Brussels.

French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, accused Russia of showing "terror and barbarism".

In a message on X, Macron said: "629 missiles and drones in a single night over Ukraine: this is Russia's idea of peace." He accused Moscow of "deliberately" targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Putin 'sabotaging hopes of peace', UK PM says

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "sabotaging" any hopes of peace.

"Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace. This bloodshed must end," Starmer said in a post on X after the late-night attack.

The British Council's office in the Ukrainian capital was also badly damaged.

Russia says 'still interested' in peace

Russia insisted it was "still interested" in diplomacy but would continue to launch strikes on Ukraine.

“The Russian armed forces are fulfilling their tasks,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question by AFP. “They continue to strike military and military-adjacent infrastructure facilities.”

"At the same time, Russia remains interested in continuing the negotiation process. The aim is to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means," he added.

Moscow claimed it had targeted military sites using hypersonic missiles.

"Overnight, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike ... against military-industrial complex enterprises and military airbases in Ukraine," the Russian defence ministry said on social media.

The Kremlin says Russia does not deliberately target civilians and only targets military or military-related facilities.

The Defence Ministry also said its forces had taken control of the settlement of Nelipivka in eastern Ukraine and had struck a Ukrainian reconnaissance ship.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

‘Can’t remain without consequences’: Germany