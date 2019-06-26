POLITICS
Pakistan beats New Zealand at Cricket World Cup in a six-wicket victory
Pakistan's national cricket team beat New Zealand by six wickets at the Cricket World Cup increasing chances to reach the semi-finals.
Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England, on June 26, 2019. / AFP
June 26, 2019

Pakistan kept alive their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, cruising to a six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston.

New Zealand scored 237 for six in their 50 overs but that total proved inadequate as Babar Azam scored an impressive unbeaten century and Haris Sohail (68) offered valuable support.

Pakistan, who beat South Africa on Sunday to revive their flagging World Cup campaign, now have seven points, level with fifth-placed Bangladesh and just one point behind hosts England.

New Zealand are second in the table on 11 points behind Australia, the only team who have qualified so far.

The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals.

SOURCE:AFP
