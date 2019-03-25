POLITICS
'Tosun Pasha' leads Turkey in thrashing Moldova 4-0
Cenk Tosun scored twice, continuing Turkey's strong start to the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.
Cenk Tosun scored a goal in each half of the game, insuring a 4-0 victory against Moldova in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Eskisehir, Turkey. March 25, 2019. / AA
March 25, 2019

Turkey's national football team beat Moldova on Monday in the Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday. The 4-0 victory came on home ground in Eskisehir in the second group matches.

Turkey's Hasan Ali Kaldirim scored the opening goal in the 24th minute. Just two minutes later, Cenk Tosun, popularly known as "Tosun Pasha" back home, scored an insurance goal sealing the first half.

In the second half, Tosun scored another goal in the 54th minute.

"Tosun Pasha" is a famous Turkish comedy flick, which is how the Everton striker landed his nickname.

Kaan Ayhan scored in the 70th minute as he headed firmly past goalkeeper Koselev.

Turkey's Burak Yilmaz missed a penalty shot in the 53rd minute.

Turkey is in Group H with France, Iceland, Albania, Moldova and Andorra.

In Friday's first match, Turkey defeated Albania 2-0.

Prior to Monday's match, the Turkish team raised placards saying "Hello Brother", the final words of a victim killed in a deadly terror attack on a Christchurch mosque in New Zealand.

