North Korea's foreign minister has called the Group of Seven wealthy democracies a "tool for ensuring the US hegemony" as she lambasted the group's recent call for the North's denuclearisation.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui issued the statement on Friday as she declared that her country's status as a nuclear power is now "final and irreversible",

The top diplomats from G7 nations, who met recently in Japan, had jointly condemned the North's recent ballistic missile tests and reiterated their commitment to the goal of North Korea's complete abandonment of its nuclear weapons.

Their communique was prepared as a template for leaders at the G7 summit next month in Hiroshima, where North Korea's nuclear programme will likely be discussed again.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said her country will take unspecified "strong counteraction" if G7 countries — the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and the European Union — show "any behavioural attempt" to infringe upon the fundamental interests of North Korea.

"G7, a closed group of a handful of egoistic countries, does not represent the just international community but serves as a political tool for ensuring the US hegemony," Choe said in a statement carried by North Korean state media.

Choe said the G7 communique "malignantly" raised the North's legitimate exercise of its sovereignty.

"The position of the DPRK as a world-class nuclear power is final and irreversible," Choe said in a statement carried by the official KCNA, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.

North Korea has steadfastly argued it was forced to develop nuclear weapons because of US nuclear threats against it. It has said the United States' regular military drills with South Korea are a rehearsal for invasion, though US and South Korean officials have said their drills are defensive and they have no intentions of attacking the North.

North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since the start of last year in the name of responding to US military training with South Korea.

But many experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un likely uses his rivals' military drills as a pretext to advance his weapons programmes, cement his domestic leadership and be recognised as a legitimate nuclear state to get international sanctions on the North lifted.

'Stark reality'

North Korea has been hit with 11 rounds of UN sanctions because of its past nuclear and ballistic missile tests banned by UN Security Council resolutions. Kim has previously said those sanctions "stifles" North Korea's economy.

The G7 foreign ministers in their communique on Tuesday said North Korea will never have the status of a nuclear-weapons state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The treaty sought to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons beyond the five original armed powers — the US, Russia, China, Britain and France. It requires non-nuclear signatory nations to not pursue atomic weapons in exchange for a commitment by the five powers to move toward nuclear disarmament and to guarantee non-nuclear states' access to peaceful nuclear technology for producing energy.

She said North Korea is free from any of the treaty's obligations because it withdrew from the treaty 20 years ago.

North Korea joined the NPT in 1985 but announced its withdrawal from the treaty in 2003, citing what it called US aggression. Since 2006, North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests and a slew of other weapons tests to develop nuclear-tipped missiles designed to attack the US and South Korea.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said later on Friday that North Korea must halt its threats against neighbours and pay heed to international concerns about its "reckless" nuclear and missile programmes.

Deputy spokesperson Lee Hyojung told reporters that North Korea cannot earn what it wants from its nuclear programme so it must not insist on "a wrong path."

Kim said earlier this week his country has built its first military spy satellite that will be launched at an unspecified date. Last week, North Korea test-launched a solid-fuelled intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.

North Korea is expected to perform more weapons tests as the United States and South Korea continue their joint aerial exercise into next week.

