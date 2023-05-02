Russia has responded to US-hosted peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, saying there was "no alternative" to a deal that Moscow signed with the two warring countries in 2020.

"For the moment, there is no other legal basis that would help a resolution. There is no alternative to these trilateral documents," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Initiatives to lower tensions in the region "are possible above all on the basis of the trilateral documents signed with Russia," he said.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan calls on Russia to name liberated settlements correctly

The United States this week is hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, seeking to quell recent tensions.

The two sides have gone to war twice, in 1990 and 2020, leaving tens of thousands dead and clashes regularly erupt over the territory.

Moscow brokered a ceasefire between Yerevan and Baku after the latest bout of fighting in 2020 and posted peacekeepers along the Lachin corridor.