France says Syrian regime air strikes undermine peace effort
French Foreign Ministry spokesman states Syrian regime air strikes have damaged ongoing peace efforts which aim to end civil war
Smoke rises after shelling by the Syrian army in Jobar, Damascus, Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal announced on Friday air strikes conducted by Syrian regime forces have harmed the ongoing peace talks that target a political solution for the Syrian civil war.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SNHR) monitoring group, the latest regime's air attacks hit Deir al Asafir district of Damascus on Thursday and killed 33 people, mostly including women and children.

"France condemns the air strikes carried out by the regime," Nadal said during a weekly briefing. "This attack, which deliberately targeted civilians, including children, show that the regime is continuing its abuses and violating the truce."

"This abject act is designed to terrorise the Syrian people and sap efforts by the international community to find a political solution," he added.

On March 23, the head of the opposition delegation to peace talks in Geneva said Syrian regime forces were now besieging 25 areas.

Asaad al Zoubi, leader of opposition delegates, indicated, "The regime is now creating new sieges... There are also new sieges in Homs, Aleppo and Latakia. This was against international resolutions."

The United Nations said on Thursday that despite the cessation of hostilities deal, efforts towards delivering humanitarian aid to besieged areas in Syria have lost momentum for the past several weeks, with the delay of aid convoys or the removal of surgical equipment.

"We still have not gotten access, a greenlight to go at all to Douma, Daraya, east Harasta - three areas," Jan Egeland, UN chairman of a humanitarian task force in Syria, said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
