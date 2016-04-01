WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru returns victims' remains for burial after decades
Peruvian government returns remains of victims killed by rebel group Shining Path
Peru returns victims' remains for burial after decades
In this Tuesday, March 29, 2016 photo, the coffins of 40 peasants slain more than two decades ago by Maoist-inspired rebels are displayed inside a classroom, before a mass burial service, in Huanta, Peru. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Peru's government said on Thursday the remains of 40 peasants killed by the Maoist rebel group Shining Path more than two decades ago have been returned for burial.

Many of those who died, who included children and the elderly, were killed by the group while praying inside a church in 1991.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday with the support of the International Red Cross in the central highland village of Ccano, Justice Minister Aldo Vasquez asked for forgiveness on behalf of the Peruvian state for its role in the conflict.

The Shining Path waged a bloody rebellion in the 1980s and 1990s which led to some 70,000 people dying in civil strife nationwide.

The remains of thousands of victims of Peru's 1980-2000 conflict have been identified by forensic teams in recent years.

The government estimates Shining Path today has some 350 members, including 80 armed fighters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us