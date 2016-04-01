WORLD
3 MIN READ
Google removes its April Fools' Day prank after complaints
Google lifts its April Fools' Day feature over backlash from users who found it not funny at all
Google removes its April Fools' Day prank after complaints
The Google internet homepage / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Google hastily removed an April Fools' Day feature on Friday that allowed Gmail users to send emails and not see the replies, after the joke fell very flat with some people.

The prank, called "Mic Drop," gave users the option of sending emails through a special send button that - if the person replied - did not show the response. Users could ignore the feature, but some apparently clicked in error on the special button instead of the usual button.

"Well, it looks like we pranked ourselves this year. Due to a bug, the Mic Drop feature inadvertently caused more headaches than laughs," Google said in a Gmail blog post after its help forum filled with complaints.

"We're truly sorry. The feature has been turned off. If you are still seeing it, please reload your Gmail page."

A representative for Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Gmail blog said the initial idea was to allow users to "have the last word on any email."

"Everyone will get your message, but that's the last you'll ever hear about it. Yes, even if folks try to respond, you won't see it."

Some users found the prank not at all funny.

Gmail user and writer Allan Pashby said that because he unknowingly used the Mic Drop feature, he is now unemployed.

"There were corrections that needed to be made on my articles and I never received her replies. My boss took offense to the Mic Drop animation and assumed that I didn't reply to her because I thought her input was petty," wrote Pashby on Gmail's help forum.

The feature included a humorous animated GIF of a "Minion," a yellow cartoon character from the Universal Studios film "Minions."

"This mic drop is perhaps the most stupid thing you could possibly come up with," wrote Abdus Salam on the forum.

A few social media users however enjoyed the joke.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us