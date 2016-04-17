WORLD
Scotland should hold referendum if taken out of EU, SNP says
Scotland should have right to go to new independence referendum if forced out of European Union, Scottish National Party leader says
Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon acknowledges delegates at the party's annual conference in Aberdeen, Scotland, October 17, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 17, 2016

Scotland should have the right to hold a new referendum on independence if the country is taken out of the European Union "against our will," the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) said on Sunday.

Nicola Sturgeon said her party's manifesto before a local election next month would say there should be a referendum "if there is clear and sustained evidence that independence has become the preferred option of a majority of the Scottish people."

"Or if there is a significant and material change in the circumstances that prevailed in 2014, such as Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will," she added in a statement.

Britain is to hold a referendum on June 23 on whether to remain in, or leave, the 28-member EU bloc.

Scotland went to a referendum on independence from the UK on September 18, 2014. In the historic referendum, 55.3 percent of Scots voted for being a part of the UK, while 44.7 percent supported its independence.

SOURCE:TRT World
