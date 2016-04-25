WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb explosion kills at least 11 people in Baghdad
Car bomb explosion sets fire to at least five cars, killing at least 11 people and injuring 39 others, no claim of responsibility yet.
Car bomb explosion kills at least 11 people in Baghdad
Iraqi firefighters extinguish a fire following a suicide bomb attack in the capital's eastern Shiite-dominated New Baghdad neighbourhood, Iraq, Monday, April 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 25, 2016

A car bomb explosion killed at least 11 people and injured 39 in eastern Baghdad on Monday, officials said.

The sources said that the blast set fire to at least five other vehicles during evening rush hour. It was the third in four days in the Iraqi capital.

Nobody has claimed immediate responsibility for the attack near a cinema in Baghdad al-Jadida but it bore the hallmarks of DAESH, which claimed two attacks over the weekend.

Even though security has improved in Baghdad recently, attacks in and around Baghdad are still frequent.

Late on Friday, DAESH carried out a suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in Baghdad, which left at least 9 dead and a day later at least 12 people were killed and 39 others wounded in two separate car bomb attacks in the same city.

DAESH terrorist organisation took control of Baghdad's north and west provinces in 2014, but the Iraqi Army, backed by US-led forces, have regained control of the territories.

The terrorist group DAESH, which controls swathes of Iraq and Syria, has previously used car bombs and explosives in attacks on public areas. It mainly targets the security forces and the country's Shiite majority.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us