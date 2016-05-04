German Health Ministry gave the start on Wednesday softening laws of cannabis use early next year for the seriously ill if they have no other treatment options.

Cannabis extracts and dried cannabis flowers will be purchasable only on prescription in pharmacies.

According to the draft law that is expected to come into run in spring 2017, the public health system will cover the cost of cannabis for the patients.

"Our aim is that seriously ill people are treated in their best possible way," Health Minister Hermann Groehe stated.

Hereto, seriously ill people in Germany with cancer, AIDS, Parkinson's disease or multiple sclerosis could only acquire cannabis with special permission and had to personally pay.

Italy and the Czech Republic legalise cannabis for medical purposes also, whereas some US states have completely legitimized it.

Until authorities set up privately supervised plantations for growing of cannabis, Germany will import for now that is needed.

IBISWorld, a market research firm, projects sales of medical marijuana to increase to $13.4 billion in 2020 from $3.6 billion in 2015.