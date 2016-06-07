WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attack at Jordanian intelligence office, 5 killed
In an isolated attack, at least three Jordanian intelligence agency officers have been killed along with two other operatives near a Palestinian camp outside Amman.
Jordanian security vehicles seen near the General Intelligence directorate offices near al Baqaa Refugee Camp, north of Amman, Jordan, June 6, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2016

Police say five security officials, including three intelligence officers, were killed in an attack at the Jordanian Intelligence agency's office near a Palestinian refugee camp outside Amman, the capital city of Jordan.

A government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said that the attack at the intelligence department's office at the Baqaa camp was an ‘individual and isolated act'.

He said the terrorist attack took place at 7am in which three officers, a guard, and a telephone exchange operator were killed. He gave no further details of the incident.

Jordan is a US ally in the war against DAESH and the country is on good terms with Israel.

At least two locals confirmed that the suspect was a 22-year-old Palestinian from Baqaa camp with no religious leanings. They said he was seen acting suspiciously in a mosque in the area and he tried to resist arrest.

Jordanian security officials also arrested a suspect on Monday.

This attack can lead to potential repercussions for the refugees.

There are reports that DAESH and other terrorist organizations are trying to infiltrate these camps.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the attack was "proof of the criminal behavior of terrorist groups" who act against the tenets of Islam.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
