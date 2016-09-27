WORLD
Online gamblers back Clinton to win US presidential election
The odds in favour of US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton winning the race increased after she outmanoeuvred Republican rival Donald Trump in the first presidential debate.
US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton pegged as the winner of the first presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, in Westbury, New York, US, September 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

Gamblers put their money on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton becoming the next US president in online betting platforms after Monday's presidential debate.

Analysts placed Clinton as the winner of the first of three televised debates between the frontrunners in November's presidential race.

A Clinton contract on the popular PredictIt online betting market gained 6 cents from the previous day's level to 69 cents, while a contract favouring Republican candidate Donald Trump's chances for victory plummeted 7 cents to 31 cents.

Contracts are priced from 0 cents to 100 cents, with the contract price approximating what gamblers see as the probability of a particular candidate winning the November 8 election.

The drastic changes in price for both candidates were the largest since early August, and gave Clinton – a former secretary of state and first lady – her biggest lead in two weeks.

Clinton's prospects also improved on the Irish betting site Paddy Power.

About midway through Monday's debate the odds were 1-to-2 in favour of her winning the presidency. Those odds shortened to 4-to-9 shortly after the debate finished. Trump's odds increased to 23-to-10 from 9-to-4.

Based on the value of betting contracts, the probability of Trump winning had increased to 38 percent on Sunday from just 28 percent at the end of August.

Bets on Trump dropped to as low as 5 cents in February and rose to as high as 44 cents in May.

Bets on Clinton, a consistent favourite in the majority of wagering markets, stooped to as low as 37 cents in January and shot up to as high as 79 cents in August.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
