Turkish shoemaker takes traditional footwear mainstream
Turkish 'Yemeni' shoes are known for their breezy nature that stops foul smell and fungus. Traditionally manufactured for Ottoman Empire soldiers, today the shoes are making a big comeback.
Traditional Turkish Yemeni shoes can be seen in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 25, 2017

Orhan Cakiroglu makes traditional Turkish shoes called Yemeni, which have a history going back thousands of years.

His family has been involved with this line of work for about 130 years, and he is the fourth generation to carry it on.

Using the same materials and construction method as his ancestors, he has brought back a forgotten tradition.

For centuries these shoes were the everyday footwear of people throughout the Ottoman Empire, but now they have found their way to Hollywood.

If you've seen movies like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and Troy, you've probably come across his work.

TRT World sat down with Cakiroglu to find out more about his craft.

SOURCE:TRT World
