POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Istanbul Basaksehir sign Turan on loan from Barcelona
Basaksehir have risen rapidly over the last two seasons to rival the established Istanbul triumvirate of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.
Istanbul Basaksehir sign Turan on loan from Barcelona
Barcelona football club's Turkish midfielder Arda Turan waves to supporters as he arrives at the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul. January 13, 2018. / AFP
January 14, 2018

Turkish league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday announced they had reached an agreement to sign midfielder Arda Turan on loan from Barcelona.

"Arda Turan is returning to his country wearing the orange kit (of Basaksehir). This is not just a transfer for Basaksehir, but a transfer for all of Turkey," club president Goksel Gumusdag said in a statement.

In a tweet, the club shared a video of a crossword being filled in with the key answers being "Arda Turan." Barcelona also confirmed the deal in a statement.

"FC Barcelona and Istanbul Basaksehir FK agree on a loan deal for the Turkish player for the remainder of the season and two more," said the Spanish league leaders.

Turan was welcomed by around a hundred supporters wearing orange scarves at Istanbul Ataturk airport on Saturday evening and holding "Welcome Arda Turan" signs.

Turan was in high spirits, smiling and waving at the crowd, telling reporters he was "very happy" with the move.

"I'm here not just for short-term goals, but for long-term success," he was quoted as saying by Hurriyet daily.

One fan was excited about the transfer and what it meant for the Basaksehir's future.

"Arda is an experienced player who can help us do big things in European competitions in the coming years," 33-year-old Veysel said.

Basaksehir have risen rapidly over the last two seasons to rival the established Istanbul triumvirate of Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

Turan issued a heartfelt farewell message on Twitter, explaining that playing for Barcelona was a "wildest dream" and he was "proud" to make it happen.

The 30-year-old joined Barcelona in 2015 after four successful seasons with Atletico Madrid but has been unable to hold down a first team place.

He quit international football last June after former coach Fatih Terim threw him out of a training camp following a fracas with a reporter on a plane.

Turan then declared two months later he was ready for a recall.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Hamas welcomes international agreement to sanction Israel over Gaza genocide
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes new round of peace talks with Russia next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us