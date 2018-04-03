WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil court urged to reject Lula's bid to avoid jail
Attorney General Raquel Dodge argued that delaying the former president's sentence for a corruption conviction would amount to a failure of the justice system.
Brazil court urged to reject Lula's bid to avoid jail
Brazil's attorney general has called for former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, seen here at a rally, to be jailed and urged the courts to reject his bid to stay out of jail while he fights to overturn a corruption conviction. / Reuters
April 3, 2018

Brazil's attorney general on Tuesday urged the country's top court to reject a request by former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to stay out of prison while he appeals a corruption conviction.

Attorney General Raquel Dodge called Da Silva's habeas corpus request an "exaggeration," arguing that delaying his sentence would amount to a failure of the justice system. The Supreme Federal Tribunal was expected to make a decision on the request on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow the Supreme Federal Tribunal must make one of its most notable, significant and important judgments," Dodge said during a session of the Superior Council of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Dodge added that only affluent people who could "pay super-expensive lawyers" were able to stay out of prison by submitting repeated appeals.

TRT World's Michael Fox reports.

Trading favours

Da Silva, who leads preference polls for October's presidential election, was convicted last year of trading favors with a construction company for a promised beachfront apartment. The initial conviction, levelled by Judge Sergio Moro, was upheld in January by an appeals court in Porto Alegre, which increased the sentence to 12 years and one month.

Da Silva has always maintained his innocence, arguing this case and several others against him are a ploy to keep him off the ballot.

While Da Silva can appeal the conviction to higher courts, under Brazilian law he must begin serving his sentence since the initial appeal was upheld.

If his petition is denied, Da Silva would be arrested and jailed.

Chief Justice Carmen Lucia called for calm, regardless of Wednesday's outcome.

"We live in times of intolerance and intransigence against people and institutions," she said in a written statement. "For this very reason, this is a time when one must ask for serenity. Serenity so that ideological differences are not a source of social disorder."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us