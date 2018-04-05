POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Warner won't challenge ban over ball tampering
Disgraced cricketer David Warner has said he accepted the 12-month ban handed down to him by Cricket Australia for his role in last month's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Warner won't challenge ban over ball tampering
Former Australian cricket vice captain David Warner talks to the media in Sydney, Saturday, March 31, 2018, after being sent home from South Africa following a ball-tampering scandal. Warner and captain Steve Smith were banned for 12 months. / AP
April 5, 2018

Australia's David Warner has joined former captain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft in accepting sanctions imposed on him by his cricket board for his role in last month's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Smith and Warner were slapped with 12-month bans, while Bancroft, who was caught using a piece of sandpaper on the ball in the third test in Cape Town, was suspended for nine months following the scandal which rocked cricket in Australia.

"I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me," Warner said on his verified Twitter account on Thursday.

"I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model."

Smith and Bancroft confirmed on Wednesday that they had accepted the Cricket Australia (CA) sanctions. The trio had until Thursday to appeal their bans.

Smith and deputy Warner were stripped of their leadership positions for their roles in the March 24 incident and are set to lose substantial earnings after sponsors dropped them and they were banned from this year's Indian Premier League.

No leadership

Smith and Bancroft were also barred from holding leadership positions within the Australian team for two years, while Warner will never be able to hold such a position again.

The trio returned to Australia at the end of last week and all three gave emotional news conferences in which they accepted full responsibility for their actions.

CA on Thursday confirmed no hearings would be required after the trio accepted the charges and sanctions.

"These are significant penalties for professional cricketers. They were not imposed lightly," CA CEO James Sutherland said in a statement.

"We know the players will return to playing the game they love, and in doing so, we hope they rebuild their careers and regain the trust of fans."

The scandal prompted Darren Lehmann, who was cleared of any wrongdoing by the CA, to step down as Australia coach after the final test against South Africa.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us