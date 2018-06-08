WORLD
3 MIN READ
US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead of suicide at 61— CNN
Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN’s food-and-travel-focused “Parts Unknown” television series, hanged himself in a French hotel room - the US network says.
US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead of suicide at 61— CNN
In this July 30, 2009 file photo, Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in New York. / AP
June 8, 2018

US celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, host of CNN’s food-and-travel-focused “Parts Unknown” television series, hanged himself in a French hotel room, CNN said on Friday, in the second high-profile suicide of a US celebrity this week. He was 61. 

Bourdain was found dead in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his program, a CNN representative said in a statement. 

His death comes three days after American designer Kate Spade, who built a fashion empire on her signature handbags, was found dead in her New York apartment of suicide on Tuesday.

TRT World'sCraig Copetas has more details from Paris.

Suicide rates rose in nearly every US state from 1999 to 2016, according to data from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. 

Nearly 45,000 people committed suicide in 2016, making it one of the three leading causes of death in the United States, along with Alzheimer’s disease and drug overdoses.

Bourdain’s profile began to soar in 1999, when the New Yorker magazine published his article “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” which he developed into the 2000 book, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly".

He went on to host television programmes, first on the Food Network and the Travel Channel, before joining CNN in 2013.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the network said in a statement.

“His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.” 

Suicide rates surged among people aged 45 to 64, according to the CDC report. 

The centre recommended a broad approach to prevention, including boosting economic support by states, supporting family and friends after a suicide and identifying and supporting those at risk.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports over tributes that have been flowing in for Bourdain.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us