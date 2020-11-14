CULTURE
'Disco' tops UK charts as Kylie rules across five decades
The 15th album of the 52-year-old Australian pop star also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales.
FILE PHOTO: Singer Kylie Minogue performs at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, US, May 3, 2014. / Reuters Archive
November 14, 2020

Australian singer Kylie Minogue has made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.

Mostly recorded at home during lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any UK release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

"That sounds crazy to me. I'm 52 years old," Minogue told Reuters on Friday of the five-decade record - an accolade she now shares with Bruce Springsteen - before it was announced.

"Disco", in which she revisits her dance music roots, also marks Minogue's eighth UK number one album, taking her one ahead of Cliff Richard, Elton John and George Michael with seven apiece.

'No tricks'

Speaking about the power of pop, Minogue said it can be a marker for people's lives.

"A lot of the best pop songs that seem so simple are the trickiest ones to do. There's no distraction. There's no tricks. It's just an amazing song," she said.

After making her name in hit soap opera "Neighbours", Minogue burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s working with producers Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

Mike Stock recalled their first meeting in 1987.

"When Kylie first came into the studio, she sat in the corner in the back crocheting and Matt Aitken and I both thought, well, 'God, I hope she's got some kind of sparkle'... But we got her behind the mic ...the switch flicked and she was a star," he said.

Together they made four albums, with the first two - "Kylie" (1988) and "Enjoy Yourself" (1989) - also reaching number one.

"The first album we did was one of the best-selling albums of the whole decade," Stock told Reuters.

"... I'm obviously very proud of that. Proud to have worked with Kylie who has lasted in the business - just to survive is an achievement. But she's doing brilliant." 

