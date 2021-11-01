POLITICS
Gareth Bale back in Wales squad for World Cup qualifiers after injury
Wales captain Bale is on track to win his 100th cap after making progress on his hamstring injury, manager Robert Page said.
Bale is eager to resume playing, according to Wales manager Page. / AA
November 1, 2021

Wales captain Gareth Bale has recovered from injury and is in line to earn his 100th cap after being called up by manager Robert Page for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

"He's in a good place. He's exactly where me and the medical team thought he should be and could be. I spoke to him personally last week and he's raring to go," Page said on Sky Sports on Monday

"He's absolutely doing everything possible to get himself 100% fit. He's back on the grass. He's not in full-time training yet but we've got another week yet. He's where we want him to be and that's great news."

Bale, 32, tore his hamstring in September and missed Wales' last two qualifiers. He has also been out of action for his club Real Madrid.

Page added that it was unlikely the forward would play for Real before joining up with the national side.

"I'm not sure that's going to be doable... from where he's at right now unless he's involved next weekend in the squad, but do I see it -- no probably not," the manager said.

Left back Ben Davies and fellow defender Rhys Norrington-Davies also returned to the 28-man Wales squad after missing last month's camp due to illness and injury, respectively.

Wales are third in Group E level on 11 points with second-placed Czech Republic, but have a game in hand.

They host bottom side Belarus on November 13 and then leaders Belgium, who have 16 points and like Wales have played six games, three days later.

READ MORE:FIFA helps evacuate 100 players, family members from Afghanistan

SOURCE:Reuters
