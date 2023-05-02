PKK supporters attacked Turkish diaspora voters in Marseille, putting the spotlight once again on the free run and safe haven enjoyed by the terrorist group in France.

Turkish diplomatic sources told TRT Francais that an unspecified number of Turkish citizens were attacked near a polling station in the French city on Monday evening. However, no one was injured, they added.

Law enforcement, the embassy, and the consulate have taken all necessary measures and precautions to ensure the safety of polling stations and citizens.

The Turkish Ambassador to France, Ali Onaner, also visited the scene this morning.

In March this year, the Turkish National Defence Ministry slammed the French Senate for hosting personalities linked to the PKK/YPG terror group and “awarding them with a medal of honour”.

During its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

Between April 27 and May 9, over 3.4 million Turkish expatriates in 73 countries are called to vote for the 2023 presidential and legislative elections. Voters will choose four presidential candidates: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Muharrem Ince, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

About 1.5 million exercised their right to vote in the previous elections.

In France, where approximately 800,000 Turkish citizens reside, there are 397,086 Turkish voters. France has the second-largest number of Turkish voters abroad after Germany.

Officials said that Türkiye's diplomatic missions have set up polling stations in 156 locations spread across 73 countries.

In another incident in Antwerp, Belgium, the PKK supporters attacked Turkish voters and made attempts to intervene in the election process.