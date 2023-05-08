WORLD
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India killing 22
The boat, which was carrying about 40 inbound passengers, overturned as it was overcrowded.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has directed the district administration to coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet ministers. / Photo: Reuters
May 8, 2023

At least 22 people have died after a tourist boat capsized in India’s southern state of Kerala, according to officials.

"We have recovered 22 bodies, which include women and children. The rescue operation is still ongoing," Moosa Vadak Kethil, a senior fire official in Malappuram district, where the incident took place, said.

"This boat capsized Sunday evening and the survivors told us that it was overcrowded," Kethil said, adding there were more than 30 people onboard and many were rescued alive.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many more people had died, the police office officer said, adding that about 10 passengers were currently being treated in various hospitals and many had been sent back after first aid.

The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala's minister for fisheries and harbour development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap. "Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi said while announcing compensation to the next of kin of each victim.

"Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," he wrote on Twitter.

