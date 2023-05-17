WORLD
4 MIN READ
Brexit-born National Conservatives: A new breed in UK's far-right
Critics point to the group’s far-right ideology and its controversial members, including those espousing xenophobic views.
Brexit-born National Conservatives: A new breed in UK's far-right
Tory MP Suella Braverman is known for her extreme views on undocumented migrants. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 17, 2023

For three days – May 15 to 17 – a group known as the ‘National Conservatives’ is hosting a rare conference in London to discuss areas of politics, education, activism and family values and traditions.

The group – shortened to NatCon – is not a household name in the UK or the US, where it has its roots in a rightwing think tank, the Edmund Burke Foundation.

Since 2016, the group has been holding get-togethers at a rotating list of international venues.

In London, senior right-wing figures and populist right-leaning MPs from the Conservative Party – such as Suella Braverman, Miriam Cates, Micheal Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg – flocked to the event to advocate a low-tax, low-regulation model of government and openly discuss post-Brexit, family-oriented conservatism.

Miriam Cates says this national conservatism was born out of the 2016 Brexit referendum and Tory 2019 election victory, stressing that it prioritises the interests and values of the British public rather than the intelligentsia, the globalised elite.

There has been debate concerning certain Conservatives’ support of national conservatism. Opponents claim the movement promotes division and has far-right tendencies. Concerns have been expressed regarding the possible erosion of liberal democratic values and the consolidation of exclusionary policies.

The NatCon conference has also attracted internationally renowned conservative figures. JD Vance, a senator from Ohio endorsed by Donald Trump, and Rod Dreher, a writer and outspoken supporter of Hungary's President Viktor Orban, are prominent speakers at the event.

Who runs the event?

National conservatism in the UK is a project of the Edmund Burke Foundation that aims to “restore a world of independent nations”. It has branches in the US, UK, Hungary and the Netherlands.

The organisers of the conference said it is an opportunity to bring together people who “understand the past and future of conservatism are inextricably linked to the concept of the nation, the principle of national independence, and the revival of the unique national traditions that alone have the power to unite and flourish a people.”

Founded in 2019, The Edmund Burke Foundation is named after the influential Anglo-Irish politician Edmund Burke, who was a member of Parliament for the Whig Party in the UK in the late 1700s. Due to his opposition to taxation and the French Revolution, as well as his support for traditional family and religious values, he has been considered the “father of modern conservatism” by some commentators.

Agenda of Tory MPs

The timing of the NatCon conference holds political significance, as some attendees may seize the opportunity to present themselves as potential leaders.

Figures like Braverman – a controversial anti-minority politician – and others may use this platform to showcase their national conservative credentials, signalling their suitability for leadership roles within the party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us