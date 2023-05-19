Israeli forces have targeted Palestinians in the coastal Gaza enclave during a mass demonstration against a "flag march" in occupied Jerusalem staged by illegal Israeli settlers and far-right Israeli extremists.

Thousands of Israeli extremists gathered in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday for the annual event marking Israel's capture of Jerusalem in the 1967 war, which took place this year amid heightened tensions.

Young Palestinians in Gaza gathered near the barbed wire fence with Israel carrying Palestinian flags and setting tires ablaze.

They chanted slogans such as "Jerusalem is ours," "Our souls and blood will be sacrificed for you, Oh Aqsa", and "We will go to Jerusalem.”

Israeli troops fired tear gas and live bullets at the Palestinians, wounding one Gaza resident.

Two Palestinian protestors, including a child, were affected by the tear gas.

Paramedics took the wounded child to a hospital and provided medical services to Palestinians affected by the tear gas.

The United States, Israel's main ally, meanwhile condemned "racist" chants against Arabs during a march by far-right Israelis in Jerusalem's Old City.

"The United States unequivocally opposes racist language of any form. We condemn the hateful chants such as 'Death to Arabs' during today's marches in Jerusalem," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller wrote on Twitter.

Controversial march

Abdulatif al Qanu, a spokesperson for the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, told Anadolu Agency that the "flag march" is one of the indicators of Israel's attempt to expand its sovereignty over Al Aqsa Mosque.

Stressing that the determination of the Palestinian people will prevent Israel from achieving its goal, he added that the fight against Israel over the identity of Al Aqsa Mosque continues.

Thursday's controversial rally began in West Jerusalem and made its way to the Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter of the Old City to Al Buraq Wall, which Jews call the Wailing Wall.

The march triggered violent clashes in recent years, including an 11-day war between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza in May 2021.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents Islam's third-holiest site. Jews call the area the Temple Mount.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognised by the international community.

Some 700,000 illegal Jewish settlers now live in occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, in settlements regarded as unlawful under international law.

Israel has enforced a crippling blockade on Gaza enclave from land, air and sea since 2007, restricting the movement of people and goods.