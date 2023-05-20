Saturday, May 20, 2023

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed the complete capture of east Ukraine's Bakhmut, scene of the longest and bloodiest battle in Moscow's offensive.

Ukraine admitted the situation in the city was "critical", but maintained it still has some ground control there.

Wagner has spearheaded the fight for Bakhmut and is believed to have suffered huge losses in the months-long storming of the city.

"Today on May 20, around mid-day, Bakhmut was taken in its entirety," Prigozhin said in a video posted on Telegram, with fighters behind him holding the Russian flag surrounded by ruins.

Wagner fighters would examine the captured city before handing it over to the official Russian army by May 25, he said.

1713 GMT — Pope asks Italian cardinal to carry out peace 'mission' on Ukraine war: Vatican

Pope Francis has asked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine, the Vatican said.

Francis first spoke cryptically of his intention to launch a mission when he was returning from a trip to Hungary last month but he gave no details.

According to a Vatican diplomatic source, the plan would be for Zuppi to try to meet separately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

1148 GMT — India will do 'whatever we can' on Ukraine crisis: Modi

India will do "whatever we can" to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged as he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since Russia's military campaign began in February last year.

"I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well," Modi said, as the pair met on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. "I can assure you that to resolve this India and, me personally, will do whatever we can do," Modi said.

A post on Zelenskyy's Telegram account said he had "thanked India for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, in particular at the sites of international organisations".

1144 GMT — Macron says Zelenskyy's presence at G7 'can be a game changer'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presence at the G7 summit "can be a game changer", French President Emmanuel Macron said as the two leaders met in Hiroshima.

Zelenskyy's surprise trip to meet both G7 allies and invited developing nations like Brazil and India is a "unique opportunity" to "express your situation, convey your message and share your view", said Macron.

"I do believe that it can be a game changer."

1027 GMT — Indian PM Modi meets Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since the start of Russia's onslaught, which New Delhi has pointedly resisted criticising.

A tweet on Modi's official account showed him shaking hands with Zelenskyy, and the pair holding expanded discussions alongside officials from both countries.

The Ukrainian leader earlier held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Rishi Sunak, who he also met earlier this month on a tour of European allies to drum up support for a planned spring offensive.

On his Telegram account, Zelenskyy said he had thanked Sunak "for the UK's leadership in the international fighter jet coalition."

0934 GMT — Supplying Ukraine F-16 jets 'colossal' risk for West: Russia

Western countries will be running "colossal risks" if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency has quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying.

Grushko was responding to a question about the implications of providing the jets, which Ukraine has been requesting from NATO countries.

"We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves," Grushko was quoted as saying. "In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set."

0845 GMT — G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine

In a joint statement, the G7 has urged China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.

"We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine," it said.

"We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter," including in direct talks with Ukraine.

0826 GMT — G7 calls for continuation, full implementation of Black Sea grain deal

The G7 has called on all participants of the Black Sea Grain deal "to continue and fully implement its smooth operation at its maximum potential and for as long as necessary," it said in a statement.

The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal was extended for two more months earlier this week, in an agreement reached a day before Russia could have quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.

G7's statement on global food security also stressed "the importance of allowing grains to continue to reach those most in need".

0655 GMT — Zelenskyy arrives at G7 as Ukraine wins access to F-16s

Zelenskyy has arrived in Hiroshima for talks with the G7 after winning long-sought access to advanced US fighter jets to bolster Ukraine's defence.

Zelenskyy's surprise summit appearance (he had previously been expected to appear by video call) came after he welcomed a "historic" White House decision to allow Ukraine to obtain F-16 jets.

On landing, Zelenskyy said the summit would bring "increased cooperation for our victory" and he declared that "today, peace will be closer".

0333 GMT — Kiev repels new drone attack on Ukraine capital

Kiev's air defences have successfully repelled a new Russian drone attack overnight but falling debris caused some damage in the Ukrainian capital, the military said.

"This night, the aggressor again carried out a massive drone attack," the head of Kiev's civil and military administration, Serhiy Popko, said in an update on Telegram.

"All detected air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defence. No strikes on Kyiv were performed!"

2335 GMT — Biden to announce $375M military package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will announce a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine while in Hiroshima, Japan, where he is attending the G7 Summit of world leaders, a US official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the package would include artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers.

"It's a safe bet that President Biden will meet him," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, without offering details on when the talks would happen. "The president looks forward to the opportunity to be able to sit down face-to-face."

2300 GMT — Zelenskyy to visit Hiroshima for G7 summit session on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend the G7 Hiroshima summit in person on Sunday and hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his stay, Japan's Foreign Ministry has announced.

Zelenskyy will take part in a session regarding peace and security alongside the G7 leaders and invited outreach countries, according to the foreign ministry.

The Ukrainian president is set to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday, and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other attendees of the G7 summit.

2144 GMT — Biden backs advanced fighter jets, pilot training for Ukraine

US President Biden has told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes, including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kiev's pilots, a senior White House official said.

Biden said the United States "will support a joint effort with our allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s, to further strengthen and improve the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force," according to the official.

"As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them."

