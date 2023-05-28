Türkiye's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Turkish nation was the winner in the second round of the presidential election.

Addressing his supporters in Istanbul, Erdogan said that all 85 million of the nation's citizens won.

"We said 'We will win in a way that no one will lose.' So the only winner today is Türkiye. Without compromising our democracy, development, or goals, we have now opened the gates to the Century of Türkiye, but we opened it together," said the president.

"Together, we have realized the dreams and excitement of all sectors of our nation, from men and women, from young and old, and from employees and retirees," he stressed.

His speech came after results showed him leading with 52.16 percent of the vote with 98.2 percent of the ballots counted.

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.84 percent. "Your will has become Türkiye's unbending, stainless power at the ballot box," Erdogan added.

More than 60 million people were registered to vote, including 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

1956 GMT –– Erdogan reelected Türkiye’s president in runoff election: Supreme Election Council

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been reelected Türkiye’s president in runoff elections, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) said.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, YSK head Ahmet Yener said that Erdogan won Türkiye’s presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff vote.

1955 GMT –– Democracy, will of people win in today's election: Turkish presidential aide

All of Türkiye won in Sunday’s elections, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday after Recep Tayyip Erdogan was reelected Türkiye’s president in the runoff election.

"We all won today. Whole Türkiye won. Democracy and the will of the people won."

"Now we will continue to work for our country in unity and solidarity and with the spirit of brotherhood," Kalin said on Twitter.

1850 GMT — UAE president congratulates Erdogan

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan has congratulated Turkish President Erdogan on his presidential win, state news agency said.

1845 GMT — Türkiye's Kilicdaroglu says to continue struggle

Türkiye's opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu said he will continue to lead his struggle after early results showed him losing against incumbent President Erdogan.

1843 GMT — Putin congratulates Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Erdogan on his victory, saying it was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdogan's selfless work and independent foreign policy.

"The election victory was a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Türkiye, clear evidence of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy," Putin said in a message to Erdogan, the Kremlin said.

"We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," Putin said.

1823GMT — Venezuela's Maduro celebrates Erdogan's 'triumph'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said he celebrated the "triumph" of "brother and friend" President Erdogan in Türkiye's run-off election.

1806

GMT — Uzbekistan's President

Mirziyoyev

congratulates Erdogan

In a phone call with President Erdogan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has congratulated the Turkish president for his victory in the presidential election.

1801GMT —Iran's Raisi: 'A sign of continued valuable trust of Turkish people'

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated President Erdogan on "re-election," and called his win as "a sign of continued valuable trust of Turkish people".

1745 GMT — Latest presidential results show 98.8 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.10 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.90 percent

1734 GMT — Pakistan's PM: ‘Trust, confidence of Turkish people in his dynamic leadership’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Erdogan on run-off election win, saying it reflects "trust & confidence of Turkish people in his dynamic leadership."

In his congratulations note, Sharif described Erdogan as "one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service."

1734 GMT— Serbian President congratulates Erdogan, Turkish people

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated President Erdogan and Turkish people on "election victory".

1733GMT— Azerbaijan's Aliyev congratulates Erdogan

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President Erdogan on his re-election in a phone call and invited him to pay a visit to Baku.

1713 GMT — Palestinian PM congratulates Erdogan and Turkish people

Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh congratulated President Erdogan and Turkish people on 'election victory'.

1701 GMT — Latest presidential results show 97.9 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.14 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.86 percent

1700GMT - Libyan PM: Election victory shows renewal of people's confidence

Libyan Prime Minister Dbeibeh has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his "election victory", saying it shows the renewal of people's confidence in his successful projects and policies.

1657 GMT - Turkish Vice President: 'Our nation has won, our state has won'

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay has said that "the Turkish Century has begun."

He said: "Our nation has won, our state has won, and strong Türkiye has won."

1651 GMT — Hungarian PM congratulates Erdogan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has also congratulated Turkish President Erdogan on his "unquestionable election victory."

1649 GMT — Emir of Qatar congratulates Turkish President

Emir of Qatar has congratulated Turkish President Erdogan over his run-off victory and wished him success for the new term.

1646 GMT — Latest presidential results show 97.1 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.21 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.79 percent

1630 GMT — Latest presidential results show 94.1 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.43 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.57 percent

1620 GMT- Voting held in peaceful environment: AK Party official

AK Party’s spokesperson Omer Celik has said that the voting process in the country took place in a secure environment.

He said that the opposition CHP was trying to present its own data as if it were real.

"We will respect the final results as the will of our nation," he said while addressing media.

1615 GMT — Latest presidential results show 89.8 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 52.72 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 47.28 percent

1600 GMT — Latest presidential results show 85.4 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 53.15 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 46.85 percent

1556 GMT — YSK: There is no problem in data flow

Chairman of the Supreme Election Board (YSK), Ahmet Yener, has said that there was no problem with the data flow and that the data were also shared with political parties.

Emphasising that the data flows are also followed by the political party representatives at the YSK, Yener said: "We request the public and citizens to wait for the results until the provisional results are announced. There is no problem in the data flow, it is shared with our political parties".

1550 GMT — Latest presidential results show 79.1 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 53.70 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 46.30 percent

1545 GMT — Latest presidential results show 71.4 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 54.37 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 45.63 percent

1525 GMT — Latest presidential results show 55.1 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 55.80 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 44.20 percent

1515 GMT — Latest presidential results show 35.8 percent of votes counted

• Erdogan: 58.00 percent

• Kilicdaroglu: 42.00 percent

1512GMT — Broadcast ban on election results lifted

A broadcasting ban on Türkiye's presidential runoff results was lifted by the country's top election authority.

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) lifted the ban as of 1815 pm local time (1515GMT), council Chairman Ahmet Yener told reporters in the capital Ankara.

1415 GMT — Türkiye election body reports no incidents

President of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council Ahmet Yener has said that no negative events have been reported to the election body during the polling process.

Addressing the media after the closing of the poll, Yener said all objections have been handled by relevant authorities and he thanked everyone who helped the body to host a successful election.

1414 GMT — Erdogan calls to protect ballot boxes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on election officials to protect all ballot boxes until the results are finalised.

In his post on his Twitter account, Erdogan thanked each of his colleagues who have been devotedly working at polling stations since the early hours of the morning.

"I urge all my brothers to stand up for the ballot boxes until the results are finalised. Now is the time to protect the will of our nation until the last moment," Erdogan said.

1400 GMT— Voting ends

Voting has ended across Türkiye for round two of the country's presidential elections.

The polls were opened at 0800 am local time (0500GMT) and closed at 1700 pm (1400GMT).​​​​​​​

1008 GMT — Türkiye's ill, disabled citizens vote from home

Officials from provincial election boards in Türkiye took mobile ballot boxes to the residence of citizens who could not step out to vote due to illness or disability.

In the southeastern province of Adiyaman, portable cabins were brought to the residence of 18-year-old Sumeyye Sahin by local officials. She was informed about the voting process. Speaking to Anadolu, Sahin thanked the officials who came to her house and wished the nation good luck in the elections.

The "mobile ballot box" system was created for voters who are bedridden due to illness or disability.

0940 GMT — Results expected earlier

TRT World's Mustafa Fatih Yavuz, reporting from Ankara, said that the head of the supreme election council expects faster results this time.

"People who are monitoring the election say they are expecting less invalid votes in this elections because this time the ballot paper is way easier to understand in comparison to May 14 voting day which included 24 parties running for parliament and four candidates for president," Yavuz said.

0910 GMT — Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu cast their votes

President Erdogan, accompanied by his wife, arrived at Uskudar Saffet Celebi Middle School in Istanbul to participate in the voting process.

As he entered the polling station in the Uskudar neighbourhood, where the Turkish president resides, crowds enthusiastically cheered for the incumbent.

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu also cast his vote in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

0730 GMT — Shift in Kemal Kilicdaroglu's campaign

Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu's campaign posters with the message, "Syrians will go back," flooded the streets of Istanbul, indicating a threat to repatriate Syrian refugees, a goal that would encounter formidable resistance due to international law.

Ravza Kavakci Kan, a political analyst told TRT World that during the past two weeks, there was a major switch in the way Kilicdaroglu carried himself.

"Initially, he was very kind and positive. But right after the first round, we heard much hardcore messages especially xenophobic messages regarding the immigrants and refugees. So there was a major switch in the way Kilicdaroglu began to represent himself after the first round."

0510 GMT — Turks begin casting their vote

Voting is now underway and will end at 5 PM local time (1400GMT).

0500 GMT — Polls open

Polls have opened across Türkiye for round two of the country's presidential elections.

According to Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK), more than 1.92 million people cast their votes at Türkiye's foreign missions and customs gates as of 4 PM local time (1300GMT) on Saturday.

In the May 14 elections, some 1.84 million Turkish citizens abroad went to the polls to vote in both presidential and parliamentary elections.