Israeli strikes kill several Palestinians in occupied West Bank
At least nine Palestinians have been killed and dozens others injured in a brutal air and missile assault carried out by Israeli armed forces in the city of Jenin and Al-Bireh, according to eyewitnesses and Palestine's Health Ministry.
Palestinians react after Israeli forces conducted airstrikes and raid on the city of Jenin, West Bank on July 03, 2023. / Photo: AA
July 3, 2023

Israeli forces have killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded 50 others in a nighttime operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Ten of the injured are in critical condition, the ministry said on Monday.

Separately, in the governorate of Al-Bireh, a Palestinian was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers. The victim died on the spot.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, Israeli warplanes targeted a home in Jenin with three missiles.

Following the air strike, the Israeli army conducted a raid on the city with the assistance of armoured military bulldozers and imposed a blockade on the Jenin refugee camp.

Samih Firas Abu al Wafa, 21, was identified as one of those killed, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Besieging the camp from various sides during the raid, Israeli soldiers hindered ambulances attempting to evacuate the wounded.

The Israeli military said early on Monday it was "striking terrorist infrastructure" in Jenin, and residents said a missile was fired from the air, destroying a house.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid

'Jenin in focus'

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen signalled Israel was not intending to expand an operation in the Palestinian city of Jenin to the entire occupied West Bank. "Our goal is to focus on Jenin, and our goal is to focus only on the terrorists and their cells," Cohen told reporters.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Health Ministry.

At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
